KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Are you looking for exciting events to attend this holiday season? Look no further than Downtown Knoxville. From November 22, 2023, to January 7, 2024, there are plenty of activities for your family to enjoy.

Downtown Knoxville has something for everyone this holiday season. Check out the list of all the exciting events in 2023, and be sure to check back often, as more events will be added throughout the season. Here are a few of the upcoming events:

November 22, 2023: Fantasy of Trees

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital will hold its annual Fantasy of Trees event starting November 22, 2023. Over 350 beautifully decorated trees, holiday accessories, storefront windows, door designs, table centerpieces, and an Adopt-a-Tree forest decorated by local school children will be on display. You can purchase any of these items, as the event serves as the hospital’s largest fundraiser and attracts nearly 60,000 people during the week of Thanksgiving.

November 24, 2023: Peppermint Grove and Winter Lights, Elf on the Shelf® Adventure

Market Square will become a magical winter wonderland starting November 24, 2023, with Peppermint Grove and Winter Lights. Massive oak trees wrapped in red and white lights, ice skating, and decorated storefronts will be displayed for Knoxvillians to enjoy. Take advantage of plenty of photo opportunities throughout Market Square, Krutch Park, and Gay Street.

The Old City is a must-visit during winter, with its candy cane lampposts, holiday art, and magic. In Market Square, you can find Santa’s Magical Mailbox, where children of all ages can drop off their secret wishes for Santa. Leave your letter in the mailbox before Christmas Eve so Santa can receive your wish on time—no need for postage.

Participate in the Elf on the Shelf® Adventure at over two dozen Downtown Knoxville businesses from November 24, 2023, to January 7, 2024. Pick up a North Pole Pass at Mast General Store or Knoxville Visitors Center to guide you through the adventure. The first 5,000 participants will receive a holiday stamp to self-stamp their passes. Find 20 or more elves and register to win prizes. Share your fun photos with #ElvesinKnox!

November 24, 2023: Ice Skating in Market Square

Ice skating enthusiasts can enjoy the open-air ice rink in Market Square from November 24, 2023, to January 2, 2024. The Knoxville Chamber in Downtown Knoxville surrounds the rink, which is surrounded by twinkling lights day and night. To learn more about online tickets, waivers, and the rink operating hours, visit knoxvilleholidaysonice.com.

If you know any other events happening this holiday, please email us at newsroom@wate.com.