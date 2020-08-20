Market Square bars owners beginning staggered reopening plan

Market Square in Knoxville, the site of many festivals. (FILE Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bar owners Scott and Bernadette West are reopening their Market Square bars after holding out since the beginning of the shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wests own Tommy Trent’s Sports Saloon, The Lost Tavern, Preservation Pub and Scruffy City Hall. The four establishments have been closed since mid-March.

The plan is to stagger the four bars’ openings and follow every safety guideline while monitoring the pandemic closely.

“Six months is a long time to be closed,” Scott West said. “The staff are ready to come back and customers are certainly ready.”

Tommy Trent’s on the corner of Market Street will open Sept. 3. The bar will be open Thursday through Sunday. The Lost Tavern is scheduled to open two weeks later, Sept. 17. The Wests are waiting to evaluate how to proceed befor opening Preservation Pub, Scruffy City and a new establishment, Bernandette’s Crystal Gardens.

