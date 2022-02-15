KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There was not a shortage of smiles at Market Square Monday night as dozens of people celebrated Valentine’s Day.

“The pink lights, downtown is so fun,” said Madi Lewis.

Jim Cunningham and Brandilyn Hayes went back to Preservation Pub on Valentine’s Day where they first met. They both say that night was a pure coincidence.

Cunningham explained, “I was driving from Greeneville, South Carolina to Ohio and I stopped here because traffic was too bad. And rolled into this place right down here and I met her. That was about three months ago.”

Cunningham says it was meant to be but some couples are meeting each other in different ways.

“Bumble, get on Bumble,” said Madi Lewis. Her husband Vince assured, “It works.”

The Lewis’ have been married for a little over a month. They say so far, so good.

“It just feels easy, always makes me laugh,” said Vince.

“He’s got pretty good jokes most of the time,” said Madi.

“And I’m good looking,” said Vince with a smile.

For Cunningham and Hayes, they’re thinking about tying the knot despite not knowing each other long.

Hayes said, “For me, pray for the person that you want and the person that you want God to want to bring into your life because I really believe that’s a big thing. Pray for who want. I think you always know who is right for you. I think you know in your gut so follow that gut.”

Dawn Brady has been married for 12 years. She says the key is finding somebody you get along with well. She said, “Make him your best friend. Be honest.”

“Yeah, be honest,” said Brady’s daughter, Madison.

“When you know, you know,” said Hayes.

The National Retail Federation reports on average people are spending $175 on Valentine’s Day this year.