KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville Community Empowerment Department will present a free, drive-in screening on Feb. 18.

The drive-in will be screening Marvel’s Black Panther at the Midway of Chilhowee Park, located 3301 E. Magnolia Ave. Gates open at 5:45 p.m. and the movie begins at 7 p.m.

Black Panther is rated PG-13 and will run for 2 hours and 14 minutes.

Community Empowerment Director, Charles F. Lomax, Jr. said, “Our aim is to host a fun, family-friendly activity as a part of our community wide celebration of Black History Month.”

Prior to the movie, Drums Up Drums Down will be performing at 6:30 p.m. The organization strives to teach drumming as an alternative to gang activity and violence.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/3GALcQE.