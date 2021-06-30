Maryville announces free home energy upgrades for 26 qualifying homeowners

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Qualifying homeowners who live in Maryville or the surrounding Blount County community can apply to receive free home energy upgrades.

The city of Maryville Electric is partnering with TVA Energy Right to offer free upgrades to 26 homeowners. Maryville says upgrades typically made through the Home Uplift program include HVAC repair or replacement, insulation improvements, and window/door replacements.

There are a few ways to apply:

Call 888-986-7262

Or email hup@clearesult.com

To note, that due to limited funding, qualified participants will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.