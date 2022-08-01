KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Maryville man has been charged with rape following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving an employee of a home caregiver service in Knox County.

Isaac Albright, 20, was arrested Monday on a charge of rape after he was indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury last week. He was booked into the Knox County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division began an investigation in March after receiving information from the Knoxville Police Department.

After the investigation, agents determined that Albright sexually assaulted a developmentally disabled individual in his care between January 2022 and March 2022.