Maryville claims Class 6A State Title in 42-21 win over Ravenwood

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Maryville Rebels rolled past Ravenwood 42-21 in the Class 6A State Championship game on Saturday at Tennessee Tech’s Tucker Stadium.

The State Title is Maryville’s first since 2017 and 17th overall.



Anchored by quarterback Cade Chamber the Rebels high-powered offense scored a surplus of forty points for the 10th time this season. Chambers won the 6A game MVP honors, completing 13 of 18 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns along with 10 carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns.



“It’s a blessing,” Chambers said of his MVP honors. “I definitely couldn’t have done it without my team. These guys are amazing, I love every single one of them so I credit my team.”



The title game marked the last time Tennessee commit Tee Hodge would suit up in Rebel red and black. Hodge ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns in his final high school game.



“We wanted to go out with a bang,” Hodge said. “It’s still surreal it’s my last one. I’m just happy we won, that’s all that matters. We won as a team.”



Maryville ends the 2019 football season 15-0, their first unbeaten season since 2014.



