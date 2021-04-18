Maryville College creates mural for Austin-East High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville College students and staff are reaching out to the Knoxville community, offering a message of healing for Austin-East High School.

It is all part of a mobile mural inspired by the poem recited by Amanda Gorman, “The Hill We Climb, at the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

The mural is a service project part of KT Weekend. The event is usually about giving back to Maryville College, but this year the school decided to focus on Austin-East.

On Saturday, the Maryville College group worked together on the mural, which will be placed at the high school upon completion.