Maryville College installs new president

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dr. Bryan Coker has officially been installed as president of Maryville College on Saturday morning.
The virtual ceremony is part of their homecoming weekend — it will be couple with their annual Founder’s Day event.
Those are just two of 50 online online homecoming events planned.
College leaders decided to keep campus closed to the public until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
