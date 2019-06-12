Maryville community mourns loss of 8-year-old killed in murder-suicide

The Maryville Community came together Monday to mourn the loss of an 8-year-old boy after a shocking murder-suicide.

It happened Monday in Maryville at a home on Savannah Village Drive. The community grieving after losing a Foothills Elementary teacher and his son.

Groups close with the family are offering counseling services for those that knew Jimmy and Clark Reagan. Foothills Elementary opened their doors while school is out for the summer, and Green Meadows Swim Team canceled practice so teammates and coaches could go to the funeral service.

A therapist with the Helen Ross McNabb center says it’s okay to be honest with your child if they ask about the tragedy.

“Just have an open dialogue about what has happened, what to expect in the future and being honest about what may happen,” Helen Ross McNabb therapist Porche Winn. Winn also said parents need to show their children healthy ways to grieve.

Christian ministry Samaritan Hands posting on Facebook saying the Talley/Reagan family wants the community to send any gifts or donations to Samaritan Hands in memory of Clark Reagan. The group says all donations will go to a school in Venezuela that is near to their hearts.

