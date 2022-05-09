SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WKRN/AP) — A Maryville couple is among the three American tourists who died at a resort in the Bahamas under mysterious circumstances.

From left: Robbie and Michael Phillips. Photo credit: Phillips Family

Michael Phillips, 68, and wife Robbie Phillips, 65, of Maryville, Tennessee and Vincent Paul Chiarella, 64, of Florida died over the weekend at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas.

“Our hearts are grieving and broken but full of hope. We know our mom and dad are experiencing fullness of joy in our heavenly Father’s presence. We already miss them terribly. Our parents left a legacy of faith in Jesus and generously loved their family and friends. Thank you for respecting our family’s privacy at this time.” Phillips family statement to ABC News

Autopsy results have been sent to a lab in the United States to expedite results and help authorities understand what happened, officials said Monday.

The police commissioner of the Bahamas, Paul Rolle, said officials also collected samples from the rooms where the tourists were staying and the surrounding property to determine whether any contaminants were present.

“We really want to know what caused this,” he said.

Chiarella’s wife, Donnis, was airlifted to a hospital in Florida and remains in serious condition, Rolle said.

Their bodies were found Friday morning at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Exuma, where the couples had been staying in two separate villas.

The samples were sent to a lab in Philadelphia, with results of the toxicology study expected in about a week, Rolle said. He noted that the Bahamas’ Department of Environmental Health and police officers are still at the resort.