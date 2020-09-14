Maryville drive-in hosting debut of Stan Brock documentary to benefit Remote Area Medical

ROCKFORD, Tenn. (WATE) — A documentary honoring the life and work of television host and humanitarian Stan Brock will make its world debut in East Tennessee before its showing at the Nashville Film Festival.

“Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story” will be shown for free as part of a fundraiser for Remote Area Medical at Parkway Drive-in in Maryville. The showing will include a Q-and-A with the filmmakers and RAM staff.

The film is a tribute to the British-born television star-turned philanthropist and the nonprofit he founded. After co-hosting “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” for years, Brock began Remote Area Medical in 1985 to bring health care to the uninsured and underserved parts of the world.

“The decision to make admission to the event free is right in line with the legacy of Stan and his mission to provide access for all,” said Jeff Eastman, RAM CEO. “We are excited about the screening and honoring the life’s work of our founder and my friend, who truly touched countless lives around the globe.”

The free drive-in screening will be just after sunset, around 8 p.m., on Oct. 6, 2020, at the Parkway Drive-in, 2909 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway. All optional donations will benefit RAM and its mission to help those in need. Tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“It is a real honor to be premiering the film in Stan’s home state of Tennessee,” film director Paul Michael Angell said. “We couldn’t imagine a more fitting venue in which to celebrate Stan’s legacy.”

You can purchase tickets online at https://nightout.com/events/medicine-man-the-stan-brock-story-official-worldpremiere/tickets. You can also find the links to the ticketing page on RAM’s website at ramusa.org and the Nashville Film Festival’s website. Admission is for one vehicle and parking is first-come, first-served.

LATEST STORIES