Maryville drive-in hosting film fundraiser for mountain bike club

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Parkway Drive-In is inviting outdoor enthusiasts to a night at the movies to support the Appalachian Mountain Bike Club.

The drive-in will be showing a double feature beginning with “Accomplice” at 9 p.m. Thursday, July 30. Directed by Jeremy Grant, the movie shows some of the best mountain bikers on treks across the world.

The 2006 film “Anomaly,” about top skiers and snowboarders pushing the boundary of what is humanly possible, will follow.

Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

