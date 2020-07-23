MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Parkway Drive-In is inviting outdoor enthusiasts to a night at the movies to support the Appalachian Mountain Bike Club.
The drive-in will be showing a double feature beginning with “Accomplice” at 9 p.m. Thursday, July 30. Directed by Jeremy Grant, the movie shows some of the best mountain bikers on treks across the world.
The 2006 film “Anomaly,” about top skiers and snowboarders pushing the boundary of what is humanly possible, will follow.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
LATEST STORIES
- Republican lawmakers prepare to defend their defense bill in Democratic House
- With no replacement in sight, $600 pandemic unemployment benefit set to end
- Maryville drive-in hosting film fundraiser for mountain bike club
- Dems, GOP agree: Unclear who gets expanded unemployment
- Young Americans contributing to spread of COVID-19, health experts say