MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville first responders will be holding a training session Saturday morning at Foothills Mall. The exercises will take place in the closed Sears store around 9 a.m.

Maryville Police will take part in the training along with the Maryville Fire Department. The training will involve several police and fire vehicles.

“Please be advised this is only training,” the Police Department said.

The Maryville Fire Department will also be training Sept. 20-23 and Sept. 27-29.