Maryville man accused of ramming ex-girlfriend’s car

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville man is accused of ramming his ex-girlfriend’s car then running from the police. The incident happened Monday on East Edison Street in Alcoa just before 5 p.m.

According to an Alcoa Police report, the victim called to say that her ex-boyfriend was ramming her vehicle and trying to block her in with his car. An officer spotted the car as the suspect ran off into the wood toward the greenbelt.

With the assistance of a police K9, officers located the suspect in a briar patch and took him to jail.

The suspect, identified as 50-year-old Derrick Kellogg, faces charges of violating an order of protection, reckless endangerment and aggravated domestic assault.