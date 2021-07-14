Maryville man accused of ramming ex-girlfriend’s car

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville man is accused of ramming his ex-girlfriend’s car then running from the police. The incident happened Monday on East Edison Street in Alcoa just before 5 p.m.

According to an Alcoa Police report, the victim called to say that her ex-boyfriend was ramming her vehicle and trying to block her in with his car. An officer spotted the car as the suspect ran off into the wood toward the greenbelt.

With the assistance of a police K9, officers located the suspect in a briar patch and took him to jail.

The suspect, identified as 50-year-old Derrick Kellogg, faces charges of violating an order of protection, reckless endangerment and aggravated domestic assault.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Monkey recovering after left in hot car

Proper Popcorn hosting grand opening Saturday

'It's a pretty quiet neighborhood,' Wears Valley neighbors say shooting was unusual

Scammers pretending to be Alcoa Police

Second staffer at Chattanooga migrant child facility facing charges

Man pleads guilty to 2019 Sevier County stabbing