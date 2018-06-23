Maryville man accused of using children, ages 7 and 10, to make child porn
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A Maryville man has been charged with using two children, ages 7 and 10, to produce and attempt to produce child pornography.
A four-count indictment also accuses George Robert Everhart, 29, of distributing child pornography and possessing child pornography showing children under the age of 12.
If convicted of the use of a minor to produce or attempt to produce child pornography, Everhart faces 15 to 30 years in prison. Distributing child pornography carries a five to 20 year sentence, while the punishment for possessing child pornography is up to 20 years in prison.
A trial date is est for August 28.
