Local News

Maryville man accused of using children, ages 7 and 10, to make child porn

By:

Posted: Jun 22, 2018 08:23 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2018 08:23 PM EDT

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A Maryville man has been charged with using two children, ages 7 and 10, to produce and attempt to produce child pornography.

A four-count indictment also accuses George Robert Everhart, 29, of distributing child pornography and possessing child pornography showing children under the age of 12.

If convicted of the use of a minor to produce or attempt to produce child pornography, Everhart faces 15 to 30 years in prison. Distributing child pornography carries a five to 20 year sentence, while the punishment for possessing child pornography is up to 20 years in prison.

A trial date is est for August 28.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Local News

Video Center