Maryville man charged with homicide following stabbing incident involving elderly father

MARYVILLE, Tenn.(WATE) — A Maryville man arrested Thursday after a stabbing incident has been charged with criminal homicide, the Blount County Sheriff said Friday.

The stabbing incident was fatal and involved the man’s older adult father.

Adam Leon Shope, 44, Valleyview Drive, Maryville, is being held in the Blount County Correctional Facility. BCSO said Shope is charged with criminal homicide and that deputies also served him with a warrant for aggravated assault from a previous altercation involving his father.

At around 2 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the call of a stabbing in progress in the front yard of a residence on Valleyview Drive. As BCSO deputies were responding to the incident, they received information that the suspect, Adam Shope, fled the scene in a brown Kia SUV after stabbing his father and striking him with his vehicle.

A witness to the incident followed Adam Shope out of the neighborhood and notified Blount County Communications of Shope’s location, and a deputy spotted the vehicle traveling north on Old Niles Ferry Road and conducted a felony traffic stop.

Shope surrendered without incident and was taken to the Blount County Correctional Facility.

Back at the scene of the stabbing, witnesses were attempting CPR on the victim, Jasper L. Shope, 71, who was lying in a yard across the street from his residence. EMR-certified deputies and medics with AMR Ambulance Service attempted to resuscitate Jasper Shope, but they were unsuccessful.

BCSO said Friday that the sheriff’s investigators were continuing to work on the case and additional information will be released when it becomes available. Adam Shope is being held on bonds totaling $1.1 million pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11.