OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville man has been charged with vehicular homicide after he allegedly ran off the roadway and crashed into a tree last month while driving under the influence.

A report from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office states Steven Turner, 44, was driving at excessive speeds on Gray Ridge Rd on Feb. 19 when his truck left the roadway, went down an embankment and struck a tree.

Turner and the passenger, identified as 31-year-old Vincent Anthony, were ejected from the vehicle during the crash. Anthony was killed in the crash and deputies reported the force of the impact severed part of his right arm.

An crash report shows the truck was found roughly 50 feet from the tree.

Turner was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with what is believed to be a serious injury. He was initially charged with driving under the influence and was arrested on a vehicular homicide warrant on March 21.