Maryville man facing drug charges after Knoxville man dies from an overdose, more than 5 pounds of Xanex found

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is dead and a Maryville man if facing drug charges following an overdose call on Tuesday.

Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. to a home on Centennial Church Road for an overdose. When they arrived, deputies found Demarcus A. Martin, 21, of Knoxville, on the floor.

The deputies administered two doses of Narcan and started CPR until medical responders arrived. Martin could not be revived.

Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong said combating overdoses are “daunting” and “frustrating.”

“Overdoses and overdose deaths are up substantially in 2020,” he said. “Our narcotics investigators are continually working to stay one step ahead of those funneling illicit drugs into our community, but the sheer amount of illegal substances, mainly heroin and methamphetamine, entering the United States and East Tennessee and the number of people dealing drugs continues to climb.”

Investigators arrested Timothy Jacob Lenz, 22, and charged him with possession of a Schedule IV substance with intent to sell and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold.

Deputies and members of the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force found 5-and-1/2 pounds of Xanax in plastic bags and seized $3,220 cash, seven firearms, 44 grams of marijuana, several unidentified pills and drug paraphernalia. More charges against Lenz are pending.

Lenz is being held in the Blount County Correctional Facility on bonds totaling $250,000. He is set to appear in court Sept. 23.

“We will continue our fight to keep illegal drugs out of Blount County, but we need the help of our citizens,” Berrong said.

