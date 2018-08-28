Maryville man killed in early morning shooting
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A shooting that left a 44-year-old Maryville man dead early Tuesday morning, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff James Berrong said the shooting happened at a home on Beaver Drive in Maryville around 6 a.m. The victim died at the scene.
A chief deputy said no arrests have been made, but added that the public isn't in danger.
No arrests have been made and one person has been questioned. The victim's identity along with other details about the incident are still under investigation. Deputies say it appears to be a domestic-related matter.
Beaver Drive is located off of Morganton Road, southwest of Maryville.
