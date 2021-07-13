Maryville offering after-hours ‘Twilight Tours’ of campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Prospective students and their parents wanting to get a look at Maryville College can now do it after hours. The college is offering tours at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday.

Maryville’s Twilight Tours will be hosted by current students and include a meeting with an admissions counselor to discuss any financial aid questions.

“Evening tours are convenient for families who might not be able to be here during the workday, and the cooler evening temperatures are ideal for the walking tour,” Alayne Bowman, vice president for admissions and financial aid at MC, said.

Applications are still being accepted for the fall 2021 semester for first-year students and transfer students. Morning and afternoon campus tours also are offered at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday this summer.