MARYVILLE, Tenn., (WATE) — A Maryville Police Department K-9 will receive a protective vest donated by non-profit organization Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc.

This vest will protect K-9 Eunice from bullets and stabbings. Each vest valued at $1,800, weighs an average of 4-5 pounds, and has a five-year warranty. Eunice’s vest is expected to be delivered within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc. was established in 2009 and is committed to providing bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement and related agencies’ K-9 dogs throughout the United States.

Maryville Police Department K-9 Eunice (Credit Maryville Police Department)

(Credit Maryville Police Department)

(Credit Maryville Police Department)

(Credit Maryville Police Department)

These custom-fitted, U.S.-made, NIJ-certified vests are potentially life-saving equipment for these brave four-legged officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc. has provided over 5,350 vests to K-9s across all 50 states in the United States, with a value of $6.9 million. Private and corporate donations have made this possible.

The program is open to all dogs at least 20 months old, actively employed, and certified with law enforcement or related agencies in the United States. Even K-9s with expired vests are eligible to participate. It is estimated that there are about 30,000 law enforcement K-9s in the United States.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities or to donate, please call 508-824-6978. Alternatively, visit www.vik9s.org for more information, to donate online, or to see a list of events. Contributions can also be mailed to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

In August, K-9 Eunice involved in a coyote encounter. During the incident, Eunice ran from his handler out of sight into a tree line. He was located several hours later with no life-threatening injuries.