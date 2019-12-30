Maryville police investigates 2 separate shootings days apart at same location; suspect sought

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police in Maryville are searching for a suspect whom they believe is connected to two separate shooting incidents that occurred days apart at the same location, according to Maryville Police Department Chief Tony Crisp.

Chief Crisp saying Monday afternoon police are actively searching for a suspect – wearing a black hoodie – believed to be connected to two shootings that happened Saturday morning and Monday morning.

One person was injured in one of the shootings.

According to Crisp, police responded to reports of a shooting at 720 Walnut Street Saturday around 7:01 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found holes in the wall of the home and a 19-year-old victim who was struck in the ear by a bullet fragment.

The victim was treated by paramedics and is recovering, Crisp said.

On Monday morning, police responded to a secnd shooting at the same home at 3:25 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found more bullet holes in the home.

Chief Crisp says the home owner fired one shot at the suspect and the suspect fled.

A neighbor heard the shooting and described the suspect as a male in a black hoodie.

The motive and circumstances for both shootings are under investigation.

