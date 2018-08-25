Maryville Police Officers pay tribute to fallen officer with lip sync challenge
Maryville, Tenn. (WATE) - Saturday marked the two year anniversary of the death of Maryville Police Officer Kenny Moats.
To honor the fallen officer, The Maryville Police Department released their version of the popular "Lip Sync Challenge".
Moats, only 32, was shot and killed after responding to a domestic call on August 25, 2016. He worked 11 years as a police officer, joining the Maryville Police Department in June 2007.
Brian K. Stalans was charged with first-degree murder for the death of Officer Moats. He was also charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.
He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus an additional 56 years to run consecutively.
Along with the lip sync challenge, the Maryville community will host a memorial ride Sunday. Every dime will go to the Officer Moats Foundation.
