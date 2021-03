MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville Police Department reports the gas leak in the area of Grandview Drive and Tuckaleechee Pike has been stopped, but the intersection remains closed and barricaded at this time.

Those residents that were previously evacuated due to the leak are now able to return home.

However, MPD suggests that if you detect the odor of gas in you home to call 911 immediately.

There is no word on will the roadway will reopen.