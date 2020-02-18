Maryville Police warning of a possible scam alert in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Maryville Police Department warning the public of a possible scam that’s been reported in Maryville.
Police saying that residents have reported that someone has been hanging a doorknob tagged “important,” on their door.
Inside the tag is a note saying your account number will be required when you call.
“We’d like to remind you to always be cautious and that it is never a good idea to give out any personal information over the phone like date of birth, social security number, account numbers, home address or phone numbers. Most legitimate companies will provide a call back number that can be found on the internet to match said company.”Maryville Police Department
If there are any other questions for law enforcement, you’re asked to call 865-273-3700.