Maryville Police warning of a possible scam alert in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Maryville Police Department warning the public of a possible scam that’s been reported in Maryville.

Police saying that residents have reported that someone has been hanging a doorknob tagged “important,” on their door.

Inside the tag is a note saying your account number will be required when you call.

“We’d like to remind you to always be cautious and that it is never a good idea to give out any personal information over the phone like date of birth, social security number, account numbers, home address or phone numbers. Most legitimate companies will provide a call back number that can be found on the internet to match said company.” Maryville Police Department

If there are any other questions for law enforcement, you’re asked to call 865-273-3700.