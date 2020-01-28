Maryville Police warning the public of a scam going around Blount County

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Maryville Police Department warning the public of a scam that is being reported in the Maryville and Blount County area.

Residents have told police that they’ve received phone calls from the Maryville Police with someone using one of their officer’s names, advising them that there is an active warrant out for their arrest.

The caller further advises that unless payment is made through gift cards, wire transfers, etc., Maryville Police will arrest them.

Maryville Police Department saying they will never call asking for any monetary payment, nor will they advise anyone by phone that they have warrants out for their arrest.

Any questions or concerns? You’re asked to call 865-273-3700.