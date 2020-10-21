Maryville singer-songwriter loses fight with COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A singer-songwriter who called Maryville home has lost his month long battle with COVID-19.

The award-winning and Grammy-nominated John Condrone passed away at Blount Memorial Hospital on Tuesday.

From social media posts alone, it’s clear Condrone made a lasting impact on his community.

That impact was especially felt by Shanda Hopkins. She’s a musician who says Condrone was very special to her and her songwriting career.

She wrote a song with the help of Condrone. Months ago, they crafted it for the frontline workers of the COVID-19 crisis. Now, the same virus has taken the life of her dear friend and mentor.

Hopkins says he battled it for a month, and they knew the last couple of days that he wasn’t going to make it.

“I was devastated, I was really devastated. He was a really good friend,” she said. “He was always trying to help people, he was always trying to help and encourage other songwriters and give them the ideas and how the songwriting process works. He was very helpful.”

Hopkins says her and Condrone’s message when they were writing was to always love one another, always care and be thoughtful.

She says that’s what he always told her, and that’s the message she wants to get across.

