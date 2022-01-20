MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The United Way of Blount County will open a warming shelter in Maryville this weekend with temperatures dropping below freezing.

The warming shelter at First Baptist Church of Maryville will open at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The shelter is located at 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville.

Evening meals and breakfast will be provided each day. The shelters will close the following mornings at 7 a.m.

The WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team forecasts a Thursday overnight low of 23 degrees and a high of 33 degrees is expected on Friday. Click here for a complete forecast.