Maryville woman arrested after man dies from apparent overdose

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman has been arrested following the apparent overdose death 22-year-old man early Monday morning. Sara Chandra, 35, of Maryville has been charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) for resale according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Blount County Deputies responded to an apartment on Tallent Way at around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. Upon arrival, they found the male victim unresponsive in the bathroom. Deputies attempted to revive him, but they were unsuccessful. AMR Ambulance Service confirmed that the man was dead. According to the sheriff’s office, Chandra told deputies that the victim arrived at the apartment Sunday evening and they used cocaine and alcohol before he became unresponsive.

The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant on the residence. In total, 3 grams of methamphetamine, 1.1 grams of cocaine, 0.5 grams of heroin, 10 grams of Psilocybin (magic) mushrooms, 1.236 pounds of marijuana/THC wax, numerous prescription narcotics, three firearms, and approximately $3,200 cash was seized.

There are also warrants on file for Carlos Perez, 25, for possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) for resale and maintain a dwelling where drugs are used or sold. Perez also resides at the apartment on Tallent Way.

The Department of Children’s Services was also contacted regarding a two-year-old boy who was in the apartment during the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending.