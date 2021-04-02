Maryville woman killed in Sevierville Road crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – One Maryville woman has died and one man is remains hospitalized after a car crash in Blount County.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 43-year-old Angela Lowe was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed into a tree along Sevierville Road Wednesday night.

A BCSO report indicated that Lowe was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

An investigation revealed that the driver was traveling south on Sevierville Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, crossed over a driveway and continued a short distance before striking a tree.

The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.