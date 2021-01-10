Maryville woman seeks community support for lung transplant

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville woman is on a mission to find a new set of lungs. She’s in need of a lung transplant, and some community support to help her get it.

Breathing doesn’t come easy for Laurie Boyd.



“It doesn’t sound like a lot of work, but when you have limited oxygen, it’s really hard work,” Boyd said.

She’s lived a life of struggling breaths, stifled laughs and careful cries.

“It’s been really hard because that’s not [crying] something that you can do now. I have to stop myself and gain control, because if I start to cry, I can’t breathe.” Boyd said.

Laurie’s lung issues started at a young age.

“When I was 6, I was diagnosed with asthma. When I was 12, I contracted whooping cough. In 2015 I was officially diagnosed with COPD and bronchial exostosis,” Boyd said.

After years of stress, Laurie now needs a new set of lungs. In the meantime, she has been put on a non-invasive ventilator. Every breath and every minute is precious. Doctors tell Laurie she only has three to four years to live.

Laurie is eligible to get a lung transplant at Vanderbilt University Hospital, but before she can be added to the list, she must raise $5,000. The surgery will require 3 months of recovery and close monitoring. She will have to live within 15 miles of the hospital, which is located in Nashville. The money will cover her temporary housing during her recovery period.

Laurie and her Husband Gordon are seeking help from the community to raise the first $5,000 plus additional funds to cover the medication she will need after her surgery.

The sooner Laurie raises the $5,000, the sooner she will be added to the transplant list. A fund has been set up through the HelpHopeLive campaign.

Donations made to Help Hope Live in honor of Laurie Boyd are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law, and all funds raised will be managed by the nonprofit to cover only verified medical and related expenses. Help Hope Live verifies medical and financial need for every patient.

The goal on the website is set to $50,000, but that number is an estimate of what it will take to cover all of the expenses Laurie will need for her recovery. Lung transplant costs can easily exceed $900,000 before insurance.

Right now the focus is the first $5,000 to get her name on the list.

Donations can be made here.



