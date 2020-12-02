Maryville’s first female city council member sworn in

Sarah Herron

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Tuesday night, Maryville’s first female city council member was sworn in.

“That really is a true honor. It means I get a chance to serve the community in a really unique and great way.”

Sarah Herron – Maryville City Council

Sarah Herron says that as a city councilwoman she will make sure to bring diverse voices at every opportunity.

Her first priority will be making high-speed internet more accessible and affordable.

