MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Tuesday night, Maryville’s first female city council member was sworn in.
“That really is a true honor. It means I get a chance to serve the community in a really unique and great way.”Sarah Herron – Maryville City Council
Sarah Herron says that as a city councilwoman she will make sure to bring diverse voices at every opportunity.
Her first priority will be making high-speed internet more accessible and affordable.
LATEST STORIES
- COVID-19 emotional support line extended to Tennessee educators
- Proposal to change authority of Knox County Board of Health on agenda for Dec. 4 meeting
- Maryville’s first female city council member sworn in
- Knoxville business owner described by community as a ‘giver’ loses everything in house fire
- Lady Vols improve to 2-0 on the season with 67-50 victory over ETSU