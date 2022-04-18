KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Masks are no longer required on KAT vehicles and at KAT facilities following a federal judge’s ruling.

On Monday, April 18, a federal judge in Florida struck down the CDC’s mask requirement covering airplanes and other public transportation. This led KAT to release a statement saying “effective immediately and until further notice, KAT will not be enforcing a mask mandate on buses or at transit facilities.”

Mask will still be given to anyone who wants on KAT buses and facilities.

Last month, Knoxville Area Transit returned several bus routes back to their regular service levels, after having to reduce service due to issues related to the pandemic. Routes still experiencing reduced service include the weekday peak 15-minute service on Routes 11 – Kingston Pike, 22 – Broadway, and 31 – Magnolia; and the weekday 30-minute service levels on Routes 40 – South Knoxville and 45 – Vestal. KAT hopes to return to regular service within the year.