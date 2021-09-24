Masks required at Knox County Schools beginning Monday

'I want to make very clear that we are required to implement this order'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Knox County Schools will require students, staff and visitors to wear masks beginning Monday. The district says face coverings must be worn indoors or while riding a school bus or shuttle until further notice. The announcement comes after a federal judge issued an injunction in a lawsuit filed by parents of disabled or chronically ill children seeking to enforce a mask mandate in Knox County Schools to “enable these children to have fundamental access to the school building itself.”

“Beginning Monday, Sept. 27, all our students, employees, and visitors will be required to wear a face covering when indoors at one of our facilities or riding a school bus or shuttle, until further notice,” Superintendent Bob Thomas wrote in a letter sent to families of Knox County Schools students on Friday,

The letter says any individual with autism or with a tracheotomy is exempt; however, parents who have students with autism who can wear a face covering are encouraged to do so. Others with a documented medical condition may be exempted from this policy pending court approval, the letter said.

At this time, according to Thomas, in conjunction with the Knox County Law Department, the district is reviewing the judge’s order and is working to understand the order’s implications.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

“We recognize that this is a sensitive topic and that there are a wide variety of strongly held feelings about COVID-19 mitigation measures. At the same time, I want to make very clear that we are required to implement this order,” Thomas said.