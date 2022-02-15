KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The book “Maus” has been a topic of conversation throughout East Tennessee and the nation after the McMinn County School Board voted to ban the book. This week, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Art Spiegelman, is taking part in a virtual lecture co-sponsored by the University of Tennessee College of Arts and Sciences.

The School of Art is currently hosting an exhibit at the Ewing Gallery titled, “A Serious Look at the Funnies.” Two drawings by Spiegelman are featured in the exhibit as well as a copy of his book “Maus.” Spiegelman used the book to share the story of his parents’ experience in a concentration camp.

The virtual lecture event, “A Conversation with Art Spiegelman” is presented by the Fern and Manfred Steinfeld Program in Judaic Studies and is part of the Abraham and Rebecca Solomon and Ida Schwartz Distinguished Lecture on Judaic Studies. It is co-sponsored by the following UTK programs: Departments of Religious Studies, English, History, Modern Foreign Languages and Literatures, College of Art, Humanities Center, University Libraries, Temple Beth El, Knoxville Jewish Alliance, Jewish Congregation of Oak Ridge and Collegiate Abbey.

The lecture will take place Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. and registration is required. Attendees can also submit questions for Spiegelman online. To find out more and register, click this link.