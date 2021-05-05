KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to intentionally address mental health concerns.

Approximately 1 in 5 people will experience a mental health issue and 50% of Americans will meet the criteria for a diagnosable mental health condition during their lifetime and half of them will develop their condition by 14 years old. Over the past year, the McNabb Center has seen an increase in the number of individuals seeking services related to anxiety and depression.

“The past year has greatly impacted mental health within our communities,” Jerry Vagnier, McNabb Center CEO, said. “We need to continue working to reduce stigma associated with mental illness.”

McNabb Center is working to let people know that they are not alone when facing a mental health diagnosis. They provide a full range of mental health care services for all ages. To learn more about their treatment options, call 1-800-255-9711.

As a part of Mental Health Awareness Month, Mayor Glenn Jacobs of Knox County will create a video that highlights a different mental health topic every Wednesday.

“We must remove the stigma surrounding mental health issues,” Mayor Jacobs said. “Mental health has a wide-ranging impact on our wellbeing as individuals and as a community. Just as we encourage each other to take care of our bodies and our physical health, we cannot afford to ignore our mental, emotional and behavioral health.”

The first of the mayor’s videos can be found here.