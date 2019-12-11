Maynard Elementary students rewarded for perfect attendance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Perfect attendance has paid off for some Maynard Elementary School students.

The children who had perfect attendance and no tardies during the fall semester earned a field trip on Wednesday to the Change Center. The students were treated to a pizza party, basketball and board games.

DJ Sterling “Sterl the Pearl” Henton offered music to the event.

“Everybody knows that I’m a big kid at heart,” Henton said. “But more importantly I care about kids and want them to realize that every day counts. That’s why I’m on the board here, the Change Center is more than just a place to play, but in this case, we are utilizing fun as a way to encourage kids that coming to school matters.”

The Never Been Absent and Been on Time event was sponsored by the Change Center, Project GRAD, Maynard Elementary School and Community Schools,

“A big part of success in school is attendance, if I can get kids excited about showing up to school, I can get them excited about learning and the possibilities of what they can become. That’s why rewarding them for perfect attendance and no tardies is so special – it’s laying the groundwork for a bright future,” Henton said.

Project GRAD helps more than 7,000 students annually with continuous support as they progress through their academic careers. Community Schools are staffed with a full-time resource coordinator and part-time program assistant to provide support to schools, families and neighborhood to ensure student achievement in school.