MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s nobody to call chief at the Maynardville Fire Department and the bay doors are locked following the firing of Danny Smith.

“I was proud to represent them,” Marty Smith said. “But as it stands right now, I’m ashamed to be a councilwoman.”

Marty Smith is on her way out as a city councilwoman but during her time of public service, she says she’s been a strong advocate for her city’s fire department. She lost an election Tuesday.

Her husband, Danny, also lost his city job as well, as the city’s volunteer fire department chief less than 24 hours later.

“This time, at least, they did call me. Is it retaliation? I don’t know,” Smith said.

All but one of the nine firefighters have resigned, according to the former chief.

“I have not talked with the one member,” Smith said. “(Others) Backed me, they said they felt it was all in retaliation.”

“Within the last year, one of the other council members in an open meeting he said he wanted to dissolve the fire department totally,” Marty said. “That is not what’s in the best interests of the citizens of Maynardville.”

Danny believes his termination was purely political. However the mayor disagrees.

“It’s just drama,” Mayor Ty Blakely said. “At the end of the day, it’s got to stop because all it’s doing is hurting the employees of Maynardville and the residents of Maynardville.”

Smith’s firing has nothing to do with the election and his termination has been coming for a while, according to the mayor. Smith admits he attempted to resign once last year during a fire code enforcement dispute with the city manager but never attempted more than that.

“I believe they’re trying to cover up for their retaliation,” Danny said.

Despite the Maynardville Fire Department being a one-man band, some surrounding departments will be assisting with calls for 10 days within the city.

“We’re going to be good,” Blakely said. “It’s just a shame what’s being portrayed by certain people online. And at the end of the day, that’s our number one priority, taking care of the residents of Maynardville and the businesses of Maynardville.

Smith added he is moving on and will continue to work his paid job in fire protection.