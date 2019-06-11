BREAKING NEWS

Maynardville home invasion victim suffers injuries

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 09:03 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 09:03 PM EDT

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - One person was sent to the hospital in the early morning hours of Monday after an alleged home invasion in the 200 block of Prospect Road.

The Union County Sheriff's Department and the Maynardville Police Department are investigating the incident and had not released any information regarding a suspect or suspects.

According to MPD, on Monday, June 10 just before 1 a.m., police were called to a residence for a report of a home invasion. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment from injuries, police said.

No further information was available as of Monday night. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

