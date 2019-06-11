Maynardville home invasion victim suffers injuries
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - One person was sent to the hospital in the early morning hours of Monday after an alleged home invasion in the 200 block of Prospect Road.
The Union County Sheriff's Department and the Maynardville Police Department are investigating the incident and had not released any information regarding a suspect or suspects.
According to MPD, on Monday, June 10 just before 1 a.m., police were called to a residence for a report of a home invasion. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment from injuries, police said.
No further information was available as of Monday night.
The investigation is ongoing.
KPD: 317 pounds of cocaine intercepted in Knoxville
