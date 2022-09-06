MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maynardville man was arrested and charged after allegedly pointing a handgun at a woman during a road rage incident.

Union County 9-1-1 received a call from a woman who was in a road rage incident on Ailor Gap Road, Monday around 6:23 p.m.

The woman told police that two men drove passed her on the road and then stopped in front of her car. The woman claimed that one of the men got out of the vehicle and brandished a handgun then pointed it at her.

The woman told police that she tried to drive away and hit the suspect with her car. She left the scene before Union County deputies arrived.

Union County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division investigated the incident. After the investigation, the suspect, Victor Hutchinson, 36, was arrested.

He was charged with aggravated assault.

Hutchinson was taken to the Union County Jail and held with no bond.