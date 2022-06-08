KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County was founded on June 11, 1792, four years before Tennessee became a state. In honor of the anniversary, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Knox County Library and Parks and Recs will host two celebrations.

At both Clayton Park (7347 Norris Fwy) and The Cove at Concord Park (11808 Northshore Drive), the public is invited to enjoy cupcakes, games and activities of the era from 5-6 p.m.

The celebrations will be followed by the Second Saturday Concerts with the Paul Beasley Group playing at Clayton Park and Mystic Rhythm Tribe playing at the Cove.

“We are excited to celebrate our birthday on June 11,” Mayor Jacobs said. “We have a strong and storied heritage. We see the names and monuments to our founders, but we don’t always know their stories. I encourage everyone to come out, celebrate and learn more.”

Knox County History

Knox County was created from Greene and Hawkins counties by Territorial Governor William Blount to house the new capital of the Southwest territory. On June 11, 1792, Blount set the boundaries for not just one county but two, Knox and Jefferson. The goal of the new counties was to bring the centers of government closer to the people on the frontier.

Henry Knox (Photo via Smithsonian)

Knox County is one of several counties to be named after Henry Knox. He was the first Secretary of War serving under the Confederation Congress and President George Washington from 1785 to 1794. He also accompanied General Washington through most of his major campaigns. His contributions to the founding of the U.S. include the first victory in the Revolutionary War where he severed as the chief artillery officer.

In total, there are nine Knox counties and six cities or towns named after Knox. Knox County and Knoxville, Tenn., has the largest populations.

In the years following Knox County’s creation, portions of it were taken to form new counties; Blount (1795), Grainger (1796), Anderson (1801), Roane (1801) and Union (1850).