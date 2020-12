KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs made a special visit on Tuesday morning, opening up doors in the car line at Christian Academy of Knoxville (CAK).

He wanted to welcome students and their parents to school and of course, he did so with safety top of mind.

We’re told he took more time with the students and asked the elementary kids what they would do if they were mayor.

Their answers – build more houses for the homeless, and allow people to fish without a license.