Mayor Jacobs highlights Marc Nelson Denim

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is highlighting small businesses impacted by the pandemic.
This week, he spoke with Marcus Hall, the founder of Marc Nelson Denim. It’s a local craft denim manufacturer that makes and sells limited edition clothing.
The coronavirus pandemic forced Hall to shut his doors, but Marc Nelson stayed in business thanks to a new revenue source.
“When the retail part of my business got shut down, we immediately transitioned to making masks and honestly last year, I did one of the best years I’ve had, despite because of the mask business.”Marcus Hall