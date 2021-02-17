Mayor Jacobs highlights Marc Nelson Denim

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is highlighting small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

This week, he spoke with Marcus Hall, the founder of Marc Nelson Denim. It’s a local craft denim manufacturer that makes and sells limited edition clothing.

The coronavirus pandemic forced Hall to shut his doors, but Marc Nelson stayed in business thanks to a new revenue source.

“When the retail part of my business got shut down, we immediately transitioned to making masks and honestly last year, I did one of the best years I’ve had, despite because of the mask business.”

Marcus Hall

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter