Mayor Jacobs highlights Mer-Mer’s Bakery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is highlighting small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

This week, he spoke with Chandra Taylor, owner of Mer-Mer’s Bakery at the intersection of Gay Street and Fifth Avenue.

Since the pandemic started, she’s been a one-woman operation: baking, decorating, and delivering cakes herself.

“There’s been a lot of challenges of course COVID-19, since that has happened I haven’t been able to have an employee in here. I’ve basically been doing it all.” Chandra Taylor

Taylor also opened a new store, “Sweet Confections” to sell cake supplies during the pandemic.

She says she’ll start hosting cookie, cake and even candy-making classes in the near future.