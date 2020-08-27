Mayor Jacobs highlights veterinary hospital as part of small business series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs interviewed Dr. Stephanie Hickey, owner of Admiral Veterinary Hospital, as part of his latest video series highlighting small businesses.

The veterinary hospital employees 18 staff members and three doctors to take care of dogs, cats, small mammals, exotics and some wildlife Hickey said.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, business trickled to nearly a standstill but picked up dramatically as more people sought to get a pet.

“People stayed away,” Hickey said. “The first two weeks, we had almost no business. We were very concerned. We applied for the (Paycheck Protection Program) – did receive it – and then this strange thing happened.

“Everybody decided, ‘Hey, I’m home and this is a great time to train an animal.’ So, they ran out and purchased a dog or cat or went to the shelter and adopted. Initially, there was a slowdown (but) the last three months have been the best business I’ve had in the history of the practice.”

Admiral Veterinary Hospital recently started letting clients inside the building for visits.

Jacobs has conducted interviews with small business owners and operators, providing them the opportunity to talk about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their families and employees, and helping them share any plans they hold for the future.

“Small business is the backbone of our economy,” Jacobs said.

