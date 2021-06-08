Mayor Jacobs, Knoxville radio hosts to chow down on cicadas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Knoxville sports radio personalities, and a meal of cicadas; the only thing missing is Fear Factor host Joe Rogan.

Mayor Jacobs will join “The Starting Lineup’s” Tyler Ivens and Will West on WNML 99.1 FM The Sports Animal on Wednesday morning for a cicada feast. The menu will include buffalo bug dip, cicada tacos, and chocolate-covered cicadas.

The meal will be broadcast on 99.1 FM and stream live on Mayor Jacob’s Facebook page. At 8:15 a.m. over the course of two segments, the mayor and radio hosts will chow down on some cicadas.