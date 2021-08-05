Mayor Jacobs on Dr. Buchanan’s resignation: ‘I admire what she’s done in such a difficult year’

Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan announces on Friday, March 20, 2020, the closure of bars in Knox County due to public health concerns about coronavirus. (WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dr. Martha Buchanan resigned Thursday afternoon from her position as the senior director of the Knox County Health Department. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs released a statement on her resignation.

“I understand Dr. Buchanan’s decision and wish her the best but was surprised to receive her resignation today. I respect the work she’s done in the name of public health – during the pandemic and well before it. She is highly regarded in the medical community, by health department staff, and by me.

“We are fortunate she has served Knox County for as long as she has. Her job is a high-pressure job that has become even more stressful due to COVID-19, and I admire what she’s done in such a difficult year.

“Dr. Buchanan will continue serving Knox County as the local public health officer until the end of December, and we look forward to working with her until then.”

Buchanan also released a statement following her decision to resign.

“It has been my honor to serve with the Health Department team in service of the Knox County community these past 17 years. The excellence, expertise, and dedication they demonstrate every day is beyond comparison. I am incredibly proud of the work we have done together to improve health in Knox County.

“However, I believe it is time for me to move on to the next chapter of my life.”