Mayor Jacobs sits down with ‘ Over-Caffeinated’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, also known by his WWE name “Kane,” sat down for an extended video interview with The Beacon Center of Tennessee.

He appeared on the group’s “Over-Caffeinated” talk show on Facebook on Monday

Kane spoke about his predictions for the 2020 presidential election, University of Tennessee football and head coach Jeremy Pruitt’s job security, climate change, and who he likes better between “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and John Cena.

The video interview is posted here with permission from The Beacon Center.

The Beacon Center is a non-profit free-market thinktank that “empowers Tennesseans to reclaim control of their lives, so that they can freely

pursue their version of the American dream.”

