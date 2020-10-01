Mayor Jacobs’ small business series features Scott’s Hotrods ‘n Customs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs interviewed Justin Padfield, owner of Scott’s Hotrods ‘n Customs, as part of his latest video series highlighting small businesses.

Padfield’s 20,000-square-foot garage came to Knoxville in April 2018.

“I wanted to move closer to my customer base . . . and Tennessee offered me the greenery, the mountains, the waterfalls, the creeks, all the lakes,” he said about making the move from California. “The people here are the nicest people I’ve met in my entire life. And, I can give my wife and son a better quality of life here in Knoxville, Tennessee.”

The operation manufactures customer suspension parts and chassis for folks throughout the country and in other countries. Scott’s Hotrods ‘n Customs won the “America’s Most Beautiful Roadster” award at the Grand National Roadster Show in 2008 and 2010.

“A lot of people don’t understand what we do,” Padfield said. “You tell them we work on cars and they ask, ‘Do you change oil?’ No. ‘Do you do tune ups?’ No. ‘What do you do?’ We build cars. ‘What do you mean you build cars?’

“So, when they come here, they go, ‘Wow, you guys actually do build the cars.’ And they make it from scratch.”

